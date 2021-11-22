Two new ‘Genshin Impact’ characters have been revealed

Developer miHoYo has revealed two brand-new Genshin Impact characters who will be joining the free-to-play RPG soon.

As announced in a new tweet today, the developer shared the first look at Yun Jin and Shenhe, who will both wield a polearm.

Yun Jin will also have the power of Geo Vision and is the current director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe in Liyue. She is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor’s opera scene. The artwork of Yun Jin was leaked a few months ago, so fans of Genshin Impact have been anticipating her announcement for a while.

On the other hand, Shenhe will have the power of Cryo Vision and comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, the Adeptus Cloud Retainer – a magical godlike being in Liyue – took her in as a disciple.

It’s uncertain at this time when Yun Jin and Shenhe will be added to the game, but new characters are usually added to the game with each major update which can be spread about two months apart.

Last month (October 11), miHoYo revealed two new Geo characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou. Both characters are expected to arrive with Genshin Impact’s Version 2.3 named “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms”.

Elsewhere, miHoYo recently announced that it has opened a new Canadian studio with the intention to create a new AAA title. The new studio in downtown Montréal will welcome a team of over 100 employees over the next two years and is currently hiring for positions across numerous roles, including game design, art, engineering, project management, and functional roles.

MiHoYo’s co-founder, Forrest Liu, shared some details about the new studio in the post, saying: “We are committed to publishing our games globally across console, PC and mobile platforms, owing to our thriving in-house distribution capabilities.”

