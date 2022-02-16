‘Two Point Campus’ is getting an archaeology course

Ahead of its release later in the year, Two Point Campus developer Two Point Studios has announced that the game will be adding an archaeology course.

Students assigned to the archaeology course will be tasked with uncovering different artefacts. Shovels, brushes and metal detectors can be used on several dig sites to find them, and the better training everyone receives, the better the artefacts that can be found.

A short announcement video showcases how the students and staff will need to go off-campus to dig up and discover these artefacts. Players can discover lost civilisations to “some kind of wooden coin,” according to the trailer.

A sequel to Two Point Hospital, the game will task players with the building and running of their own university campus, where decisions will shape the lives of the students they enrol along with the staff they hire as well.

Two Point Campus will release on May 17 this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC the day it releases.

Anyone who purchases the physical edition of Two Point Campus will be buying the Enrolment Edition, which comes with a fold-out map, a university prospectus, and exclusive packaging as well.

