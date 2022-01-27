‘Two Point Campus’ launches on PC and consoles in May 2022

Sega and Two Point Studios have announced that Two Point Campus will launch on PC and consoles on May 17.

The simulation game is now available to pre-order. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S physically or digitally, with the Nintendo Switch pre-purchase version soon to follow via the eShop. Two Point Campus will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on day one.

The developer has released a brand new trailer for Two Point Campus, detailing gameplay mechanics, character types, and more to celebrate the news. You can check out the one-minute teaser trailer below:

Advertisement

The game is a sequel to the time management sim Two Point Hospital. It will task the player with building and running their own university campus environment, where decisions will shape the lives of the students they enrol along with the staff they hire.

For the first time, players will be able to build outdoors and develop their very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings, as well as lay down dorm rooms, pathways, hedgerows and more.

Pre-ordering Two Point Campus will give players access to exclusive in-game bonus items. Players can decorate their gardens with a Topiary, a Fountain of Knowledge, and a Pearl of Wisdom. Additionally, those who already own Two Point Hospital and decide to pre-order Campus will receive free in-game items for Hospital, like a varsity jacket and a suit of armour.

Those who purchase a physical copy of Campus will receive the Enrolment Edition, which comes with a fold-out map, a university prospectus, and exclusive packaging.

Advertisement

In other news, EA has confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is working on three Star Wars titles, including “the next game in the Star Wars Jedi” series.