Two thirds of the free ‘Halo Infinite’ battle pass is XP challenge swaps

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer component has been out for less than a day, and whilst some aspects of the experience are receiving praise, players are incredibly frustrated with the battle pass.

Just a cursory glance at the r/Halo subreddit shows post after post about the battle pass and XP system in Halo Infinite. One post in particular seems to be grabbing players attention, as it shows that 40 of the 66 free rewards in the battle pass are challenge swap consumables.

These swap items allow the player to change one of their few weekly challenges, once. Without the paid battle pass, there are three challenges available at a time, with a new one only coming in to replace one the player has completed, or if these challenge swaps are used instead.

Developer 343 Industries is not completely unaware of complaints regarding the XP system, as it was levied against the game during the technical play test, to which the team said in response: “While we understand the community’s feedback around wanting a steady drip of match XP and more ways to earn XP for the battle pass, we are optimistic that the system available at launch will give players adequate means of continually having something to accomplish and a means to progress.”

“Looking further ahead beyond launch, we expect these systems to evolve in direct partnership with player feedback,” the team added.

Players were voicing their concern about the focus on challenge XP for leveling instead of any per-match XP back in August, the worry then was that progression could feel incredibly slow, and many fans are seeing that fear blossom into reality since the Beta started on November 15.

There’s even a focused feedback thread on the multiplayer pinned at the top of r/Halo by the mod team, with focus being put on progression, XP, and the battle pass. The aim is for 343 Industries to see “constructive but also fair” feedback on these issues.

In other news, Halo Infinite will have the second season of it’s multiplayer pushed back to May 2022, giving players more time with season 1, and for more rewards to be foled into the experience.