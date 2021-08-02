Ubisoft and Bungie are taking professional cheat-makers to court

Ubisoft and Bungie have teamed up to take a subscription-based cheat company to court, saying they’ve cost them “millions of dollars”

Company Ring-1 currently sells bundles of hacks for online first person shooters like Destiny 2 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

As reported by PC Gamer, these cheats include aimbots, a hardware ID spoofer to avoid bans, special tools to show the health and distance of other players as well as the option to alter weapon spread and recoil.

They offer similar cheat bundles for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Escape from Tarkov, Apex Legends and many more, with over 13,000 people using their message boards. Their website promises weekly updates and new features while promising “the best security possible, giving us an upper hand against the Anti-Cheat.”

Last month though, Bungie and Ubisoft filed a lawsuit against Ring-1 in the California state district “in order to put an immediate stop to the unlawful, for-profit sale and distribution of malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages.”

Apparently the products Ring-1 sells, “impair and destroy not only the game experience, but also Plaintiffs’ overall businesses and their reputation among their respective player communities.”

The company is apparently “engaged in the development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation of a portfolio of malicious cheats and hacks for popular multiplayer games”

According to the lawsuit, the actions of Ring-1 have cost Ubisoft and Bungie damage that “may amount to millions of dollars.”

