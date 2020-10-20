With its launch imminent, Ubisoft has unveiled its plans for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla post-launch.

The plans consist of both paid and free content, across multiple seasons. From December, the first season will begin with new content. Every following three months a new season will start, bringing new content, settlements, game modes, and more.

Paid content in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will come in the form of two major expansions and an additional quest. The first will be available on launch day and as part of the game’s season pass. The Legend Of Beowulf is an exclusive mission will task players to uncover the truth behind the legend Beowulf.

In Spring 2021, the first major expansion will launch. Wrath Of The Druids will whisk players across to Ireland, where they will uncover a new way of life in the city of Dublin. Throughout the time across the pond, a mystery surrounding a local Druid cult will be uncovered, forcing players through a story of myths and folklore.

Later in 2021 during the Summer period, The Siege Of Paris will drop, and is based around one of the key battles in Viking history. Players will infiltrate the city of Paris in an explosive questline that pushes them through the voracious event.

You can check out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s post-launch trailer below:

Outside of paid content, various free content drops will be released in the months after launch. The first season begins in December and will add a new settlement area; a Yule Festival event; a new mode known as The River Raids, which is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla version of a raid; and a new ranking system for player’s Jomsviking lieutenant.

Alongside the major inclusions, numerous small features will also be added in the form of new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, and cosmetic items for the settlement, long ship, horse, and the raven.

Ubisoft also revealed that the fan favourite Discovery Mode from recent entries will be making a return. The mode has been cited as being an education tool, and allows players to explore and learn more about the world without the risk of combat.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla also recently received a gameplay trailer which dived into the skill tree, various combat abilities, and settlement system.