Ubisoft announces ‘Rainbow Six Mobile’ with early gameplay video

Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, a “ground up” rebuild of Rainbow Six Siege intended for portable devices.

Revealed today (April 5), Rainbow Six Mobile – like Siege – is a 5v5 shooter with an emphasis on taking a tactical approach to securing objectives.

Though no release date has been confirmed just yet, interested fans can sign up here for a chance to test the game before it launches.

At launch, Rainbow Six Mobile will include five Attackers (Ash, Sledge, Twitch, Thermite, and Hibana), and the same number of defenders (Caveira, Bandit, Smoke, Valkyrie, and Mute).

You can watch the pre-alpha gameplay of Rainbow Six Mobile below.

In a blog penned by the Rainbow Six Mobile development team, Ubisoft explained that although the game “looks incredibly similar,” it will have lots of differences.

“While the core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind,” shared the developer.

“We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation.”

Ubisoft added that Rainbow Six Mobile has been in development for the last three years, and clarified that the goal “is not to have you stop playing on PC or console and switch to mobile,” and instead aims to allow fans “to play the game you love in short, accessible bursts, while also enabling millions of new players to get the R6 experience.”

The blog confirmed that live testing for Rainbow Six Mobile will begin “in the upcoming weeks”.

