Ubisoft announces ‘Rocksmith+’ release date is delayed until 2022

Ubisoft has announced that Rocksmith+ will no longer be releasing this year, and will instead look to launch in 2022.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ubisoft has shared that “To ensure we provide the best guitar learning service, we have decided to delay Rocksmith+ until 2022″.

The statement adds that the delay means developers can “incorporate user feedback” from a Rocksmith+ beta that ran from June 12 to July 22. Elaborating, Ubisoft share that it is “convinced that this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience”.

While Rocksmith+ is a sequel to the original Rocksmith that launched in 2012, it will be significantly different to the original game. Rocksmith+ will be a subscription based service that will allow users to play from a PC, mobile device, or console (PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are all listed on the Rocksmith+ page).

The Rocksmith+ service will offer “improved” note detection, a new recommendation feature, and an “ever-expanding library of songs” that include the ability for players to use a workshop feature to create new arrangements “from a list of pre-licensed songs”.

Rocksmith+ joins a growing list of games that have been pushed back to 2022. Earlier today (September 15), insiders suggested that Battlefield 2042 could be facing a delay, with one alleging that it may be pushed back to 2022.

Earlier in the week (September 13), Total War: Warhammer 3 was delayed until “early 2022” so that the game could receive “a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer“. Just one day after that announcement (September 14), Techlight announced that Dying Light 2 would be delayed until February 2022.

In other news, a patch for Sonic Colours: Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch aims to fix potential seizure issues.