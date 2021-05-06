Ubisoft announces ‘The Division: Heartland’ for PC and consoles

Ubisoft has announced The Division: Heartland, a new game coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC sometime between 2021 and 2022.

A new blog post from Ubisoft revealed The Division: Heartland to be a free-to-play title from Red Storm studio and will expand Tom Clancy’s The Division universe.

“While work continues on The Division 2, other Ubisoft teams have been exploring additional ways to introduce The Division to even more players,” it said.

“Having worked on Tom Clancy games since 1997, its extensive experience across numerous genres and games, most recently The Division and The Division 2, makes Red Storm a perfect fit for this project.”

Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require any previous experience with the series but will “provide an all-new perspective on the universe” in a brand new setting.

Those interested in participating in its early test phases are able to sign up on the official website.

To make things clearer, Ubisoft released a content roadmap for each individual Division project currently in the works, including The Division Mobile, The Division Novel, and the Netflix movie.

Ubisoft also made it clear that brand new content for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is still in development. The post said: “While it’s still too early to discuss any specific details, this update will include an entirely new game mode for The Division franchise and new methods for levelling your agents with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability.”

More information on the new content is expected to be released sometime this year ahead of the 2021 release.

Ubisoft recently announced that it will cease support for Far Cry 2 and Assassin’s Creed 2 in June.