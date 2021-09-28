Ubisoft apologises for ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ confusion with free packs

After some confusion around the reward for an event challenge in Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has dished out a free Showdown pack for all players who log in this week.

As spotted by PCGamesN, confusion arose from the ‘new sheriff in town’ challenge, which asked players to get ten kills in the Showdown mode. The reward for this task looked identical to a Showdown pack. However, it turns out that it’s actually a Showdown pack-themed weapon charm.

Due to the confusion regarding the Showdown Challenge and to thank you for a rip roarin' return to Fort Truth, we will be granting players a free Showdown Pack later this week! Make sure you log in before the Showdown ends on Sept. 28 @ 1pm ET to qualify for your pack! pic.twitter.com/jawlEqfMC3 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 27, 2021

This led to players waiting for Showdown packs to appear, assuming there had been a bug with the reward. Understandably, players flooded the Rainbow Six Siege subreddit asking where their Showdown pack was. Regarding the issue, Ubisoft said:

Players who wish to qualify for a free pack must log in before 6PM BST today (September 28).

Earlier in the month, Ubisoft fixed a “ghost player” bug in Rainbow Six Siege. This resulted in players being matched into games with a brand new account – and as this account didn’t exist, they could not be kicked from games.

Ubisoft has also clarified that it “will not tolerate bad actors disrupting and degrading the play experience” of Rainbow Six Siege, stating that it will be cracking down on AFK players within the game.

