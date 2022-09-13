Ubisoft CEO warns of a price hike for the company’s “big AAA games”

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared that the company’s biggest games will start launching with higher asking prices.

Speaking to Axios, Guillemot acknowledged that Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate adventure Skull & Bones was recently priced at £65 ($70).

Looking ahead, Guillemot shared that “some of [Ubisoft’s] games will come at the same price as the competition. The big AAA games will come at $70.”

Advertisement

While Skull & Bones is currently set to cost £65, Guillemot’s comments on competition suggest that some of Ubisoft’s games could be priced at £70, in line with other games. Earlier this month, The Last Of Us Part 1‘s price at launch was £69.99, in line with other PS5 games including Horizon Forbidden West and Returnal.

Although Guillemot doesn’t specify which AAA games are likely to see an increase in price, the studio is behind some of the industry’s biggest titles including Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. Ubisoft is also preparing to launch Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on October 20, however that’s still priced at £49.99 on Ubisoft’s website.

As for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, pre-orders for Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed game price it at £44.99. As this is set to launch after Skull & Bones‘ 2022 release, it suggests Ubisoft may not apply its £65 price tag to every upcoming game.

Speaking of Assassin’s Creed, a recent Ubisoft Forward livestream outlined several upcoming games planned for the series. Beyond Mirage, that includes a new open-world game set in Feudal Japan, one last expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a “completely different” title currently codenamed Hexe.

While the teaser trailer for Hexe was shrouded in mystery, fans have decoded some of the “secrets” that were hidden within the clip. Thanks to the translation of a phrase that’s featured in the trailer, fans believe Hexe will take players to 16th century Germany during the region’s witch trials.