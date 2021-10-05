Ubisoft confirms a big ‘Far Cry 2’ fan theory about the villain’s identity

Ubisoft has confirmed that the antagonist of Far Cry 2 – the Jackal – is actually the player’s character from the first Far Cry.

Speaking to IGN about how the villains of Far Cry were created, Clint Hocking – creative director of Far Cry 2 – has shared who the Jackal actually is.

Confirming a decade of fan theories, Hocking revealed that “the Jackal is actually supposed to be Jack Carver from the original Far Cry“.

Explaining how the Jackal turned from protagonist to antagonist, Hocking said that “Jack Carver in the original Far Cry was this shifty, smuggler, gun runner kind of crook. The idea was [the Jackal] is just him, ten years later or something, after he’s seen whatever he saw on this island.”

While speculating that Carver may have become the villain for a variety of reasons, Hocking stated that the overall idea for the transformation is that “a decade later, he has levelled up his smuggling game, and he’s gotten embroiled in this conflict”.

The theory that Chris Carver and the Jackal were one and the same has been kicking around since 2008, as demonstrated by this forum post made just two weeks before Far Cry 2 launched.

As well as glimpses of the Jackal bearing a similarity to Carver, fans noticed that the characters shared a similar backstory – Jackal’s files were even named after Carver. With official confirmation from Ubisoft, almost thirteen years of speculation and theorising has been confirmed.

