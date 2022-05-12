Ubisoft confirms ‘Skull and Bones’ and more will release before April 2023

French publisher Ubisoft has confirmed that three of its big upcoming releases will launch by the end of the financial year, 31 March 2023.

The titles mentioned are Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 Switch exclusive; Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game set within the universe of James Cameron’s movie franchise, developed by Massive Entertainment (Tom Clancy’s The Division); and Skull and Bones, the ever-elusive pirate ship battling multiplayer title which has been incubating in development since 2013, originally being conceived as an expansion and then a spin-off of that year’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Advertisement

Skull and Bones was originally revealed as far back as Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 press conference, and last publicly seen at the publisher’s 2018 E3 event. Kotaku reported last year that the lengthy development cycle was due to a string of directorial changes. The title is still slated to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it also eventually being announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Meanwhile, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora were already slated for 2022, with the latter likely releasing sometime this winter to capitalise on the new movie, despite being a standalone story within the universe.

While we’ve currently seen nothing more than a cinematic teaser for Frontiers of Pandora, it’s worth noting that the title has been in development since as early as March 2017. It’s slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna, and Stadia, while Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

In other news, the latest Nintendo Indie Showcase highlighted a total of 20 independent games coming to Nintendo Switch.