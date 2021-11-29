Ubisoft encourages fans to show interest in ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Steam Deck support

Ubisoft is encouraging fans of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to express their interest in the game’s Steam Deck support.

On November 20, a Rainbow Six Siege fan shared a post on the Ubisoft discussion board asking about the possibility of Proton support for the game when the Steam Deck releases, as it runs a Linux-based operating system.

“Recently, Steam has announced that BattleEye will work with proton on an opt-in basis from game developers,” said Garlic_Kasparov. “R6: Siege is definitely a game I want to play, but unfortunately can’t as I use Linux. This thread is to express concern and voice support for enabling Proton support for R6 Siege as I would love to see it be done.”

Advertisement

Proton is the compatibility layer that allows Windows games to be run on a Linux device, and as the Steam Deck is Linux-based, Siege and several other games won’t be able to run properly without Proton.

In response to the fan request, a member of the Ubisoft support staff said that they will pass on the question to the development team and hopes other players will also reply in favour of Proton support.

“We appreciate that you wish for this to be implemented, however as other support agents have advised we are only able to pass this feedback on to the development team,” Ubisoft said. “Hopefully, other players will reply here in favour of Proton support and the development team may then look to implement it.”

Rainbow Six Siege recently saw the addition of the brand-new operator, Thorn. Thorn is part of the Year 6 Season 4 update and is a defender who uses traps to punish attackers. Joining the operator is a significant rework to the Outback map, a new HUD, improved test server and more.

In the meantime, Halo Infinite’s head of design has commented on the game’s multiplayer progression criticism, saying that the issue is at the “top of the list”.