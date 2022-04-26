Ubisoft ends online services for 90 older games

Ubisoft has announced that it has ended online services for 90 of its older games, including Assassin’s Creed 2, the original Far Cry, and a number of Just Dance titles.

All of the titles featured on the list that will be losing online services are older Ubisoft games and are not necessarily across every platform. Assassin’s Creed 2 is specifically losing online services on PC, Mac, iOS, and OnLive – whereas Far Cry will only be losing them on PC.

The official statement on the page reads, “The online multiplayer services for the titles listed below have now been shut down. The offline features for each game remain available”. It goes on to note that features like in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled.

In the case of games that used Ubisoft Connect services, units and challenges have been disabled, meaning players won’t be able to earn units by completing challenges for the game. It does note that rewards can still be unlocked, players just can’t get them in-game.

Unlockable content like maps or skins are also disabled, meaning players can no longer unlock them. It’s unclear if this means certain content will permanently be unavailable.

