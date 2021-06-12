Ubisoft Forward: here’s where to watch tonight’s stream

Ubisoft Forward is today’s primary E3 stream, hosted by global gaming giant Ubisoft.

The publisher and developer will inevitably have a lot to show at its conference, including information on the upcoming open-world FPS Far Cry 6, co-op shooter Rainbow Six Extraction, and Watch Dogs: Legion‘s upcoming Bloodline DLC.

Ubisoft Forward will begin on June 12 at 7pm BST for the pre-show, and 8pm BST for the main show. You’ll be able to tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or via Ubisoft’s own website.

Advertisement

Information on Year 5 Season two of samurai versus knight versus viking brawler For Honor will feature, as well updates on Trackmania, The Crew 2 and Brawlhalla.

Earlier today (June 12) Nintendo posted up a full listing for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, undercutting the suspected announcement tonight.

Earlier in the month a new competitive PvP game called The Division: Battlecat was rumoured to have been tested in January 2020. It supposedly combines Tom Clancy’s The Division with Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell, and further details may be revealed tonight.

Updates for The Division won’t feature at the press conference, however, as the official Division team revealed that new content for The Division 2 and Heartland would be revealed later in the year, due to a change in plans thanks to remote working.

The team behind Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake also conveyed a similar message, with the dev team announcing that they were “making great progress” on the reboot, but that they are currently “not ready to share any additional information just yet”.

Other long-term Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Riders Republic 2 may make an appearance, and this may be the first time we see any information about Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games upcoming open-world Star Wars adventure.

Advertisement

In other E3 news, FromSoftware‘s long-anticipated Elden Ring got its first gameplay trailer during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

The in-engine trailer also shows the ability to ride horses and engage in mounted combat, a first for FromSoftware’s Souls and Souls-like games.