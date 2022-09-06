Ubisoft Forward to “unveil the future” of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ this week

Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s online showcase, is due to take place this Saturday (September 10) and promises updates on some of its biggest franchises – including a peek at the future of Assassin’s Creed.

Taking place on September 10 at 8:00 PM BST, the showcase will feature Ubisoft games such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull & Bones, as well as a special Assassin’s Creed presentation that promises to “unveil the future of the franchise.”

The publisher has already confirmed that the new entry to the franchise will be titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, after a supposedly-official image made early rounds on social media this week.

Additionally, it was reported back in February that a new Assassin’s Creed game is planned to release in late 2022 or early 2023, to come before the launch of the online service title Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which will allegedly feature multiple historical settings.

According to Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that Mirage, codenamed Rift, will star popular Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla character Basim, and will be smaller in scope than previous entries to the series. It is reported that Mirage won’t be a massive open-world role-playing game, and will instead have more of a focus on stealth.

While a Ubisoft spokesperson said that the publisher does not comment “on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community,” Basim’s return was announced back in 2021 during a Eurogamer interview with Valhalla producer José Araiza.

Ubisoft Forward will be available via the publisher’s official website, or through Ubisoft’s own YouTube and Twitch channels. Those watching on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel (or an official co-streamer) will be able to earn a number of in-game items for the likes of Skull & Bones, Rainbow Six: Siege, Roller Champions and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Additionally, the pre-show will start at 7:35 BST, and will update viewers on the latest seasons, characters and content from Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800 and more.

In other news, if Mirage’s stealth focus has you excited, you may be pleased to hear that the first person stealth title Gloomwood has just launched into Early Access.