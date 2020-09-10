Riders Republic is a new massively multiplayer outdoor sports game and is releasing early next year, Ubisoft has revealed.

From the same team who worked on the sports game Steep, the extreme sports title gives players a huge open world paradise to ski, snowboard, bike or wingsuit around. The main hook is how Riders Republic is aiming to be a huge social multiplayer playground to explore.

The game is set to launch on February 25, 2021 for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A cinematic trailer introduces players to the world of Riders Republic, highlighting the multiple sports events players are able to partake in. Check it out below:

With varying sports to partake in, Riders Republic features various locales to ride across, from snowy peaks to deserted canyons. Numerous real-world locations have also been incorporated and merged into the world, with such locales as Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley and Sequoia Park.

With such an expansive world, over 50 players can join the social space and engage in a variety of multiplayer races and modes. Small competitive races and large-scale frantic races are all available to partake in as players attempt to evolve their rider.

Through various creation tools, players can shape their character with progression-based gear. Along their career, they can sign sponsors, climb the leaderboard and make a name for themselves in the world of Riders Republic.

Ubisoft has also presented a deeper look into the gameplay and how the world works in a new preview trailer. You can watch the in-depth look here:

Alongside the base game, both a Gold and Ultimate Edition will be available. Both come with the Year 1 pass which includes exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year, a BMX Sport add-on and more exclusive content post-launch. Ultimate Edition owners will also gain exclusive cosmetic packs and 20 helicopter tickets to fast-travel across the map.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will receive the Bunny Pack and includes a custom cute bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head and rainbow snowboard paint. Pre-orders are open now.

Alongside Riders Republic, Ubisoft has also announced numerous other titles. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time is getting a ground-up remake next year, while the cult-classic Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game has also been announced to be returning.