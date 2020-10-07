Ubisoft has unveiled the post-launch plans for Watch Dogs: Legion, which includes multiplayer content and single-player expansions.

The add-ons will be broken into both free and paid for content, the latter will be available as part of the season pass. The first piece of free content will drop on December 3, adding multiplayer to Watch Dogs: Legion.

In multiplayer, groups of up to four will be able to free-roam London and take part in a variety of side activities and events. There will also be co-op missions, as well as Tactical Op missions, which will be built around four players, requiring teamwork and communication to succeed.

Advertisement

PVP will be added as a series first. The mode is known as Spider Bot arena and is said to have four to eight players competing in a free-for-all deathmatch, controlling a variety of spider styled machines. Single player is also expected to receive free post-launch content in the form of new characters with new abilities, new missions, and a new game plus mode.

Owners of the season pass will be entitled to a new expansion titled Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodlines. The new content is expected to drop sometime in 2021 and will include protagonist Aiden Pearce from the original game, and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2. The storyline can be played through either in single player or online co-op.

Assassin’s Creed is set to crossover into the world of Watch Dogs with a new exclusive playable character known as Darcey. Another character called Mina is also in the pipeline, and possesses the ability to mind control enemies.

Check out the new trailer below:

In addition to all the new content, season pass owners will also receive extra DedSec missions and a copy of Watch Dogs Complete Edition.

Advertisement

It was recently revealed that British artist Stormzy will be incorporated within the game as a special mission. The mission will be available when the game launches on October 29.

NME recently previewed Watch Dogs: Legion and said that game seemed “inspired but unwieldy” and “is an amazing idea trapped in a familiar framework”.