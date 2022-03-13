Ubisoft Massive Entertainment veteran confirms resignation

Studio head David Polfeldt has confirmed that he is leaving Ubisoft Massive later this year, after 17 years at the studio.

Ubisoft Massive is based in Sweden and is responsible for the Tom Clancy’s The Division series, the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, and the recently announced Star Wars game.

Last year Polfeldt announced he was stepping down from his managing director role but planned to return to a new position after a six-month break. However, it has now been reported that he has submitted his six-month resignation earlier this year and will be leaving the company for good. The details were shared in Hit Points (via VGC).

Polfeldt told Hit Points that the increase in staff at the studio was the major driving factor behind his decision. “I think my philosophy and my skills work well for a certain kind of group of a certain kind of size,” he said. “I don’t think I’m the right manager for what the studio has become. I’m perfectly at peace with it.”

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment recently announced that it was working on an open-world Star Wars game in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. While the game is early in development, it has been confirmed that it will be running in Massive Entertainment’s Snowdrop engine, used to power games such as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

The creative director for the project, Julian Gerighty, has previously worked on The Crew 2 and The Division 2.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said at the time that Star Wars is an “amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium.”

