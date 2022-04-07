Ubisoft plans to bring NFTs to more games

Ubisoft has plans to bring NFTs to other games, after announcing that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would no longer be receiving updates.

On April 5, Ubisoft confirmed that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would no longer be receiving any updates, saying that servers for both Wildlands and Breakpoint will still be maintained, the latter of which has been the testing ground for the developer’s NFT program, Ubisoft Quartz. When asked for comment by GamesIndustry.biz about the state of NFTs at the company, it replied “Stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games.”

Ubisoft also confirmed that when the company confirmed servers would be maintained for the Ghost Recon games, this would include NFTs purchased. A message on the Ubisoft Quartz site, which is not available in all regions, was where this was confirmed as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

The message thanked Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players. Part of the message read “You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history.”

In the announcement post confirming that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would no longer be receiving updates, Ubisoft thanked players for the “continued support and love” they have for the franchise. Fans reacted in a variety of ways, with some hoping for another Ghost Recon game in the future, with others being less positive due to the inclusion of NFTs in the game.

