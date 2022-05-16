Ubisoft Plus Classics to add 27 games to revamped PlayStation Plus service

Ubisoft is launching a new game collection in conjunction with the upcoming PlayStation Plus revamp, and it’s adding 27 titles on the day of launch.

The global rollout of the revamped PlayStation Plus tiers is set to take place across the next month, and Sony has also just revealed what PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles will be coming to the service.

Ubisoft has said in a blog post today (May 16) that whilst the regular Ubisoft Plus service won’t be coming to PlayStation and Xbox yet, it will “ultimately” end up on the consoles. For now, Ubisoft Plus Classics will offer PlayStation Plus subscribers 27 titles beginning May 24, with the number of games growing to 50 by the end of the year.

Of the PlayStation Plus three tiers, Ubisoft Plus Classics will only come with Extra and Premium, meaning the Essential tier (which will stay the same price as current subscriptions when the revamp occurs) will not include the extra Ubisoft games.

The complete list of May 24 games includes:

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

“With Ubisoft Plus Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships Chris Early. “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft Plus available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favourite games, wherever they are.”

The PlayStation Plus revamp is set to take effect on June 22 in Europe.

