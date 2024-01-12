Ubisoft releases free ‘Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown’ demo

Ubisoft has released a free demo of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown ahead of its launch next week.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is the first new installment in the long-running Prince Of Persia franchise since 2010’s The Forgotten Sands and is due for release on January 15 for PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Ahead of The Lost Crown’s release, Ubisoft has shared a free demo that’s available now direct from the studio as well as the Epic Games Store.

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new time powers and unique super abilities,” reads the game’s description with the demo offering “carefully selected sections from the game” alongside “early unlocks of time powers and amulets”.

This allows the demo to “show the main gameplay features while not spoiling the story”.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that progression in the demo will not carry over to the finished game.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s free demo is available now on all platforms! While you download it, come watch us show off never-before-seen gameplay right now on https://t.co/qsHW1TnJRV! — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) January 11, 2024

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown was surprise-confirmed in May 2023 during the Summer Game Showcase. In a four-star review of the “electrifying 2D platformer” NME wrote: “Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a remarkable revival of a neglected series. Issues with tone and repetitive combat are outshined by a creative approach to platforming, while smart tweaks to the Metroidvania formula will make it easier for newcomers to jump into”.

Last November, Ubisoft confirmed that “development is progressing” on the long-awaited remake of Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time. The game was first announced in 2020 before being delayed indefinitely in 2021, with development “completely restarted” last year.

In other news, the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 was seemingly confirmed by an audio tech company before they admitted they were just “guessing” about the launch of the console.