Ubisoft says ‘XDefiant’ indefinite delay was a “hard decision”

Following its failure to meet console certification standards, Ubisoft‘s XDefiant is now delayed indefinitely as the team resolves the “inconsistencies” in the current build.

Originally, it was Ubisoft’s intention to launch the free-to-play shooter between “mid-to-end of September” and “early/mid-October”.

However, the game did not perform as well as the developer had hoped in its recent public test session (PTS), so the best course of action was to hold off on the release of XDefiant until these issues were smoothed out.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent Public Test Session and continues to stand alongside us as we build XDefiant,” said Ubisoft in a post to the game’s official X account.

“The PTS once again showed us your appreciation for our fast-paced gunplay, uniquely crafted maps, objective driven modes, and iconic Faction roster.”

Those Factions feature influences from a selection of Ubisoft’s other properties, mostly the Tom Clancy’s series. Cleaners are from The Division, Echelon are from Splinter Cell, Phantoms are from Ghost Recon, DedSec are from Watch Dogs and Libertad are from Far Cry 6.

“But it also surfaced some inconsistencies in the game experience that we need to address prior to launching our Preseason,” continued Ubisoft, saying that it was a “hard decision” to delay XDefiant at this point in time.

It thanked the community for their support once more and said that the priority is to eradicate these issues and test them thoroughly to ensure XDefiant is a “best-in-class arcade shooter”.

Mark Rubin, the game’s executive producer, shed a little light on the specifics of these issues in a post to his own X account.

He mentioned the movement of the game was “feeling off” with the slide feeling “nerfed or clunkier”, and the culprit were frame spikes in the middle of matches.

“I know it’s a bummer that we are moving the date especially since we seemed so close and that for many the game is great and they can’t wait to play but I’d rather ship a game that is better for everyone,” concluded Rubin.

“Our intent for this game is to be something that players can return to for many years and to do that we have to build this game with the community.”

