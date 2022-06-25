Ubisoft set to announce ‘Skull & Bones’ release date next month

With Nacon Connect taking place on July 7 and the Annapurna Interactive Showcase following later in the month on July 28, next month is shaping up to be a pretty good one for games announcements and reveals, even after the hectic foray that was Summer Games Fest.

Adding to the pile of anticipated announcements is Ubisoft, who seems to be preparing to re-reveal Skull and Bones during the week of July 4. According to Try Hard Guides, details of what exactly will be revealed are “vague”, but include a release date for the long-awaited pirate game, official gameplay and “additional details”.

Last week, Brazil and South Korea both officially rated Skull and Bones for the PC, Stadia, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These ratings don’t confirm an exact release date, but do suggest that the new title from Ubisoft is nearing completion.

The game was initially revealed by Ubisoft at E3 back in 2017, but faced a plethora of issues and delays. The official site for the game started inviting players to sign up for an “Insider Program” for the online pirate game and promised the chance to be part of “future test phases”, which was the most noise that had been made about the game since 2020, when Ubisoft explained the game had a “new vision” and a rough 2022 release date.

Leakers have also started sharing details about the Skull and Bones gameplay, suggesting progress has been made. Some of that information suggested that players will have access to five tiers of ship, needing to buy blueprints and have resources to build them. Ships can then be customised with weaponry, cosmetics and additional features such as extra storage. A full six minutes of gameplay was leaked in April supporting this.

Back in May, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones would release before April 2023, with other sources rumouring March 2023 as the exact month. With that in mind, an imminent release date announcement is entirely probable.

