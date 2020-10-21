Ubisoft to allow game saves to be shared between different platforms

Ubisoft will be uniting all of its services into a new service known as Ubisoft Connect, allowing players to switch saves between various platforms.

Ubisoft Connect will merge both Uplay and the Ubisoft Club into one new ecosystem from October 29. All new and previous titles will be integrated into the new system, offering the ability to view features such as stats and leaderboards. The previous challenge system which unlocked rewards will be disabled and the company will be gifting every member all previous rewards for free as compensation.

👋Hello #UbisoftConnect!

Ubisoft Club and Uplay become Ubisoft Connect, a new environment to enhance your Ubisoft experience on October 29, 2020. 🎁1000+ former Club Rewards are now FREE!

📖Learn more: https://t.co/wRbCBDm6ZI pic.twitter.com/ZhUmWITZGy — Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) October 21, 2020

The biggest feature for the new system is the cross-progression ability. It’s previously been announced that titles in the same family would be granted cross-save capabilities. Going forward, saves can be used on any system, meaning an Xbox user could move their save over to PlayStation and continue where they left off.

It’s said to work for select Ubisoft titles and all users will need to do is link their Ubisoft account to the system to carry over their save data. Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic have all been confirmed so far.

Goodbye Uplay, hello Ubisoft Connect. Lots of cool features but this one is sort of the most exciting IMO https://t.co/GcYG54MDmq pic.twitter.com/kRyRoocVfC — Eric Pope (@MrPope) October 21, 2020

Numerous other perks will also be enabled for Ubisoft Connect members. A Ubisoft Connect Loyalty Program will present users with a level, which can be ranked up as experience is earned through playing the company’s titles. Units are awarded throughout the levels, which can be exchanged for in-game rewards. Previous Ubisoft Club points and experience will carry over into the new service.

All currently live games and upcoming titles will be included, however, older games will be exempt and will make all previously available rewards free. The full list of titles that will not change over into Ubisoft Connect can be found here.

The company has also recently shared new details about their upcoming titles. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla had its full post-launch plans laid out, whilst Watch Dogs: Legion was revealed to be re-working the campaign to include Aiden Pearce.