Ubisoft to end support for ‘Far Cry 2’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed 2’ in June

Ubisoft has announced that it will be ceasing support for older games like Far Cry 2 and Assassin’s Creed 2 in June this year.

The video game developer and publisher shared an updated list of online services on its website, which includes a new list of services being tendered starting in June this year.

From June 1 onwards, online support will be terminated for PC versions of Assassin’s Creed 2, Far Cry 2, Prince Of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Splinter Cell Conviction, The Settlers 7 and Might & Magic – Clash Of Heroes.

Advertisement

The list also includes a list of service terminations for games such as Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Rainbow Six Lockdown, Rainbow Six Vegas and Rainbow Six Vegas 2. A firm end of service date for these games has not been announced, although it has been noted that it will happen this year.

Per the post, multiplayer services will be shutdown for the aforementioned games, but solo features will remain available to players. All in-game news and player stat services will also be shut down.

Players will also no longer be able to earn in-game credits and units through the completion of tasks and missions across various titles. Rewards are also being disabled, meaning rewards can still be unlocked, but will not be received by players.

In other Ubisoft news, the company has announced its recent hire of new Chief People Officer, Anika Grant. Grant will ensure that the company’s “workplace culture is anchored in safety, respect, and well-being” after a series of sexual misconduct and toxic workplace environment allegations involving previous executives within the company in 2020.