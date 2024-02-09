Ubisoft updates ‘Assassin’s Creed Codename Red’ and ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ release windows

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared the release windows for both Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Star Wars Outlaws.

Speaking as part of the company’s most recent financial report, Guillemot confirmed Ubisoft were already looking forward to the 2025 fiscal year, which runs April 2024 to March 2025.

“Moving forward, we’re gearing up for a very promising line-up for fiscal year 2025,” said Guillemot. He went on to confirm that Star Wars Outlaws, an action-adventure game set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi, would be released before the end of 2024.

Advertisement

“It should be a major milestone in the video game industry, especially given the undeniable appeal of this legendary franchise that will be coming for the first time to the Open World territory,” he added.

Star Wars Outlaws was announced last year. “The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity,” said Ubisoft at the time.

Guillemot went on to say that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will also be released before the end of March 2025. “We look forward to revealing the full extent of the creative capabilities of Ubisoft’s teams, who are working hard to make these games a success that will live up to gamers’ expectations.”

First revealed in 2022, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan and let players live out a “very powerful shinobi fantasy”.

Advertisement

The title is being developed at Ubisoft Quebec, and Jonathan Dumont [director of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey] will serve as creative director for the game.

Ubisoft has described the game as its “next premium flagship title and the future of our open-world RPG games in Assassin’s Creed“.

In other news, long-delayed real time strategy game Homeworld 3 has received a free demo as part of the Steam Next Fest, alongside a new release date.