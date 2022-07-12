Ubisoft’s delisted games will not be taken away from buyers – but DLC will

Ubisoft has shared that although it is delisting several games from Steam, those who have already bought them will not lose access to their copy.

Earlier in the week, Ubisoft shared that Assassin’s Creed Liberation will be delisted from Steam in September.

While an update to the game’s Steam page initially said “this title will not be accessible following September 1, 2022”, Ubisoft has since clarified that anyone who has bought Liberation will still be able to play the base game.

In a statement sent to NME, Ubisoft shared the following:

“As stated in our support article, only DLCs and online features will be affected by the upcoming decommissioning. Current owners of those games will still be able to access, play or redownload them. Our teams are working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts and are also assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1, 2022.”

Ubisoft added that “it has always been our intention to do everything in our power to allow those legacy titles to remain available in the best possible conditions for players, and this is what we are working towards.”

Following Ubisoft’s statement, the notice on Assassin’s Creed Liberation‘s Steam page has been updated to state that “the base game will continue to be playable” – however it appears that anyone who has bought DLC will still lose access to it.

Ubisoft is also delisting Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Splinter Cell Blacklist from Steam, however both pages have been updated to reflect the fact that the base game will still be playable for anyone who has already picked them up.

