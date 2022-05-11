UK Games Expo 2022 drops COVID-19 guidelines again

It looks like UK Games Expo 2022 has dropped all COVID-19 guidelines, meaning masks aren’t required and nor is proof of vaccination.

The show is set to take place June 3 to June 5. An earlier version of their website (as reported by Dicebreaker) said “at present we do not expect that there will be a need to show Covid status at the 2022 show” and last week (May 4), the FAQs were removed entirely.

What are you most excited about for Games Expo 2022? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/tS88mz6E9l — UK Games Expo (@UKGamesExpo) May 7, 2022

One concerned fan has since taken to Twitter to ask UK Games Expo why they haven’t confirmed their stance on masks, with UK Games Expo’s director confirming that no COVID-19 guidelines will be in place as they are not required by the UK government or local authorities.

I do believe that @UKGamesExpo is putting sales in front of safety. Given the comms, what other conclusion is there? Is it really ok to have 20k people together without *any* official acknowledgement that, you know, there's still a pandemic going on? — Tim Burrell-Saward (@tburrellsaward) May 9, 2022

Last year, UK Games Expo made a similar announcement in the run up to their 2021 event.

It was first announced that the mandatory wearing of face masks, enforced social distancing or proof of receiving a negative Lateral Flow Test won’t be required for exhibitors and attendees. There was set to be no cap on the amount of people attending with the guidelines stating: “UKGE will not enforce any requirements that are not legally required as we do not believe that will be practical on the day.”

Less than a week later though, they announced extra COVID-19 precautions, with visitors needing to wear a facemask at all times alongside a NHS Covid Pass. Tables and aisles were also spaced out to give people more room to responsibly distance.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that E3 2022 will not take place due to concerns over COVID-19.

