‘Ultima Underworld 1 & 2’ and ‘Syndicate’ are free on GOG

GOG has seen the return of four games that have previously been removed from the platform. Ultima Underworld 1 & 2, Syndicate Plus, and Syndicate Wars are all available free of charge. The free deal lasts until September 3. Players who already own the games can go to their GOG libraries and claim refunds.

“Today we have a HUGE surprise for all classic game fans! 4 outstanding titles return to GOG.COM,” said a post on GOG’s website.

EA included a special message, saying, “Syndicate and Ultima Underworld are back! It seems that twenty years on there’s still plenty of love for these titles so we’re pleased to confirm that effective immediately they’ll be available again on GOG, and we’ll be keeping them in the store for the foreseeable future. To celebrate this we’re offering these games as a free download for four weeks.”

Syndicate Plus contains both the original Syndicate from 1993 and the American Revolt expansion. In Syndicate, players take on the role of an ambitious marketing director who leads a team of cyborg mercenaries. These mercenaries are deployed at the whim of your employer. Battles take place on interactive maps that allow players to blow up buildings, steal cars, and unleash an arsenal of weapons and gadgets.

Ultima Underworld was originally released in 1992. Players take control of the Avatar, the noblest of heroes. The game features a sandbox that creates mystery and encourages players to explore the vast fantasy world. The game is played from a first-person perspective and features battle through dungeons against all manner of creatures.

