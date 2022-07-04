‘Uncharted 4’ almost paid homage to a James Bond stunt

Naughty Dog’s action-filled Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End almost had a stunt in one level paying homage to a James Bond movie.

According to co-lead designer Kurt Margenau, protagonist Nathan Drake was supposed to initially emulate a stunt from 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever during the Madagascar chase scene. Margenau made the comments when talking to CounchSoup (transcription via Eurogamer).

The stunt in question would have mirrored Sean Connery’s Bond as his vehicle went onto two wheels to get through a tight gap, as seen in this clip here.

“We actually prototyped doing that [during A Thief’s End‘s jeep chase], said Margenau said. They later added that Michael Bay’s Bad Boys actually inspired how some of the driving in that scene would unfold too.

“[The team were thinking] how do we got onto the roof, or crash down through it, [we were] pulling all the craziest chase stuff from movies.”

As of publication, the Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, which contains both Uncharted 4 and spin-off Lost Legacy, still has no release date on PC. Epic Games did accidentally share the release date back in April, a blog post said it would be releasing on June 20, although that was swiftly removed and the date passed without any release news.

Naughty Dog creative director Shaun Escayg also said recently that the studio would be open to making more games in the series.

“I think we can say for certain that we can never say never,” said Escayg. “Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves, I love, and Kurt loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.”

In other news, Xbox says it wants to reach a grand total of 3billion players with its new Samsung TV collaboration.