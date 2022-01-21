‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ trailer drops ahead of release

A new trailer has dropped for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ahead of the game’s release on January 28.

The Naughty Dog remasters will be coming exclusively to PS5 this month, whilst a PC version of the game is set to land sometime this year.

“When we collectively look at the arc of how we at Naughty Dog developed the Uncharted series over the years, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are truly special for so many reasons.” says a PlayStation Blog post.

“For example, U4 helped us achieve a substantial improvement in almost every aspect of our animation. Our richly detailed cinematics were now able to play in real-time, which helped pave the way for a seamless experience to and from gameplay. We also layered physics and procedural animations into our animations. All this helped create believable characters, tighter responsiveness, fluidity, and ability to respond to their environment, leading to a groundbreaking moment.”

The PS5 version of the two Uncharted games will feature three different graphical modes, which are listed below:

Fidelity Mode: 4K and 30FPS

Performance Mode: 60FPS

Performance Plus Mode: 1080p 120FPS

There will also be “near-instant” load times and Spatial 3D audio enhancements for compatible speakers. Players who already own either of the two games can upgrade to the PS5 version for £10/$10, with only PS4 owners who have the disc versions of the games and a disc-less PS5 unable to upgrade.

In other news, staff at Raven Software have now formed a union in conjunction with their ongoing strike after Activision laid off QA staff. This follows ongoing strikes that started late last year, and news that Microsoft is going to acquire Activision Blizzard for £50billion.