‘Uncharted’ legend Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game

Marvel Games has announced today (October 29) that it is working with Skydance New Media on a new project with Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig.

The New Media division of Skydance is headed by president Amy Hennig and general manager Julian Beak. Hennig is known for being a driving force behind the Uncharted series, acting as both a writer and director on the first three games in the series at Naughty Dog.

This new title has been described by Skydance as a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe”.

We couldn’t be more excited to partner with @Skydance on an incredible new @MarvelGames project! pic.twitter.com/jyf8scQ5aZ — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 29, 2021

Advertisement

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

Creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comic books will also work on the project. Exactly what corner of the Marvel universe this title will pull from remains to be seen, but Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy are already established Marvel titles.

Head of Marvel games Jay Ong said that “Amy [Hennig] has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance,” and that the studio is “excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right.”

Advertisement

In other news, PUBG Mobile looks like it’ll be getting football kits from Liverpool FC as skins in the game.