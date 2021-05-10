Upcoming ‘Days Gone’ PC release won’t use ray tracing or Nvidia’s DLSS

Days Gone is on its way to PC this week, and a pre-launch blog post has revealed it won’t support ray tracing at all, or DLSS “at this time”.

Initially a PlayStation release, Days Gone was announced as part of a selection of console games coming to PC this year. In preparation for release on May 18, the developers posted a full FAQ on the site to answer any questions.

Among these questions was the inclusion of ray tracing, which allows light to be rendered to a higher standard and react more accurately. A definitive answer was provided, that “Days Gone on PC does not support ray tracing”.

A similar question was raised relating to DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, an Nvidia technology that improves textures and scaling in real-time. In answer to this, the post read “Days Gone on PC does not support DLSS at this time” meaning there is potential for an update at another time.

Some games began without DLSS support but have since added it in, including Nioh 2 and Call Of Duty: Warzone.

The Days Gone PC version will support multiple controller bindings, including DualShock, DualSense, Xbox, Steam controller, Nintendo Switch Pro, and Direct Input.

When asked what changes have led to Sony’s newfound commitment to releasing games on PC, CEO Jim Ryan said: “We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle, our studios made some wonderful, great games”.