Update to Steam Deck specs indicates a better running handheld

Steam Deck, the upcoming portable PC from Valve, has had its technical specifications updated which indicate a better memory bandwidth.

Spotted by Twitter user Locuza (thanks, PC Gamer), the tech specs webpage for the Steam Deck has updated to show the RAM being quad 32-bit channels with speeds up to 5,500 MT/s.

A discussion and curiosity is resolved now.

Van Gogh, which is used by Valve's Steam Deck, has 4 UMCs.

I expected 4x 16-Bit (a memory channel under LPDDR5 is actually 16-Bit wide).

The official spec claimed 5.5 Gbps (dual-channel), which didn't made sense to me.

It got corrected pic.twitter.com/orgzMKJldE — Locuza (@Locuza_) July 19, 2021

This means that the Steam Deck has had its RAM speed corrected, and with a higher memory bandwidth the system can have better quality images on screen and access the memory faster overall.

The quad core RAM is also better for the AMD APU, as the GPU/CPU are both dependent on accessing the same pool of memory to function properly in that processor.

Most PCs have the GPU and CPU pull from different memory pools, so what the updated specs mean for the Steam Deck is that the RAM listing now makes more sense in regards to the power of the handheld.

The Steam Deck’s tech specs now support just how impressive this console could end up being. Gabe Newell even told IGN in an interview about the Steam Deck that it could have “long-term benefits” for Steam and PC handhelds in general.

Newell said: “it’s clearly going to be establishing a product category that ourselves and other PC manufacturers are going to be able to participate in. And that’s going to have long-term benefits for us. So that’s sort of the frame in which we’re thinking about this.”

