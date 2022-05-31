‘V Rising’ developer outlines what “very special” version 1.0 will include

To celebrate 1million sales, V Rising developer Stunlock Studios has shared what fans can expect from the game’s future.

In a blog post shared yesterday (May 30), Stunlock Studios thanked fans for the “overwhelming support” that led to V Rising becoming one of Steam‘s most-played games this month, and outlined what direction the game’s development will take.

For now, the studio is focused on improving V Rising‘s stability – meaning upcoming updates will primarily involve “bug fixes, balance changes, server optimisation, and quality of life improvements.”

Looking ahead, marketing director Johan Ilves shared that the development team will eventually move away from smaller, more frequent smaller patches to focus on bigger updates that add more to the game:

“Our mission will be to find out what is most important to our players and how to take V Rising to the next level. We currently plan to work on more extensive updates rather than run for frequent smaller patches and minor changes. It’s too early to tell when the first bigger V Rising content patch will arrive, as we will give it the time to make sure it brings something new to the experience. This will require more patience from you as a fan!”

“We will do our best to make sure the first content update will be worth waiting for,” added Ilves.

Later in the blog, Stunlock Studios shared that fans can expect V Rising‘s full release to be “very special” and explained what that will involve:

“With time… There will be more weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure. There will be more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle to express your vampiric glory. A world that will feel fresh to dive in and sink your teeth into again and again. The vampire’s journey is far from over.”

While a full release is likely some time away, V Rising has already received several useful patches – including one that added an offline mode, and another that supports players running the game on Linux and PC.

Another patch released yesterday (May 30) brought good news for anyone who’s been struggling to run V Rising.