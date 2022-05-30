‘V Rising’ patch brings good news for fans struggling with performance

A small update for vampire survival game V Rising has been released, bringing several features that should allow fans to run the game with less performance intensity.

Released today (May 30), patch 0.5.41591 for V Rising brings good news for anyone who has been struggling with performance issues, as although it’s a small update, it “includes general client optimisations to improve stability and performance.”

As detailed by the patch notes, V Rising‘s latest update adds an FPS Limit option to the game’s advanced graphics settings, allowing players to put a cap on their frames per second (FPS). This is handy because setting an FPS cap can make games run with less intensity, rather than use additional power trying to run titles with as many frames as possible.

The patch has also added a Texture Quality setting in the graphics menu, which allows players to turn down the quality of assets in the game. For anyone struggling to run V Rising, developer Stunlock Studios says turning down texture quality can “greatly reduce texture memory usage.”

Since launching V Rising earlier in the month, Stunlock Studios has been busy optimising the game and bringing it to new PC platforms. V Rising was recently brought to Linux and Steam Deck, while the game’s last patch added an offline mode and local servers for players.

May has been a particularly busy month for Stunlock Studios, as the developer released runaway hit. The game sold 500,000 copies by May 21 and three days later, that milestone jumped up to 1million sales.

As part of our Unfinished Business column, NME tried out V Rising and found that the game’s “overall quality is way above the baseline for a decent Early Access launch.”

In other gaming news, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games is teasing two new ghosts coming to the horror game.