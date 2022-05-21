‘V Rising’ surpasses 500,000 copies sold on Steam

The vampire survival game V Rising has sold 500,000 copies on Steam since releasing in early access on Tuesday (May 17).

Sharing in a new tweet yesterday (May 20), the developer, Stunlock Studios, announced the recent milestone, saying, “It’s official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey!”

According to the Steam Stats today (May 21), the game has a current peak of 101,036 players with over 88,000 players currently playing (via PC Gamer).

It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey! pic.twitter.com/35pLD6DQW2 — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 20, 2022

The early access game is currently among the top 10 games on Steam, with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Lost Ark, GTA 5, and Naraka: Bladepoint featured ahead of the V Rising.

V Rising is described as a vampire Valheim, set in the gothic open world of Vardoran. The game allows the player to traverse various environments with their vampire comrades in co-op or hunt solo as they pillage villages, raid bandits, and defeat supernatural beasts, all while equipped with an arsenal of weapons and abilities.

Taking the role of a vampire means players will need to stick to the shadows during the daytime and use the night to their advantage. They will also be required to gather resources and discover ancient techniques to gain dark powers. Using gathered resources, players will be able to build their castle, craft coffins for servants and friends, and protect their treasure hoard from rivals.

In NME’s Unfinished Business column, Rick Lane said, “It seems like Stunlock Studios is already onto a winner, and if the developer can expand the game as it plans to (and properly nail that vampire premise) it could even be knocking on Valheim‘s window as the premier survival adventure.”

In other news, Saber Interactive has joined with Aspyr to develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.