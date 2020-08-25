‘Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series’ finally arrives on PSVR

Developer ILMxLAB and publisher Disney Interactive have finally released Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series for PlayStation VR.

The three-episode action adventure originally launched in May 2019 for Facebook’s Oculus line of VR headsets. The cinematic series is set after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith, and follows the adventures of a smuggler who operates near Mustafar, the fiery world that’s home to Darth Vader.

Through the game, players will have the opportunity to wield a lightsaber, explore the Sith Lord’s fortress and traverse the terrifying planet of Mustafar. Each episode will also feature a Lightsaber Dojo, which is described as “an open-ended training mode where you can hone your skills with the weapon of a Jedi Knight and unlock different lightsaber hilts”.

Watch the trailer for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series below:

All three episodes of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, alongside their Lightsaber Dojo counterparts, will be packaged together as a single set for PSVR.

“Back in 2016, when ILMxLAB first started talking about creating a canonical VR series that focused on Darth Vader, our goal was to tell a new and unique story about one of the most infamous villains in the galaxy,” creative director Mark Miller said. “We wanted to bring you into the world of Star Wars in a way that could only be done through immersive storytelling in VR.”

