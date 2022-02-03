‘Valheim’ developers share Steam Deck and Mountain update news

Iron Gate has released a Steam post to celebrate Valheim’s anniversary, including Steam Deck news and more details of the Mountain update.

Iron Gate said in the Steam Post that they are currently working to have Valheim running on the Steam Deck when it launches this month. “We would of course like to have Valheim running smoothly on it from the start, so that’s something we’re working on at the moment. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to bring Valheim with you on the train, or maybe even out into the woods? (If the greydwarfs give you their wifi password, that is.).”

The post also shared more information about the Mountain update that has been teased previously. “we’re also putting the finishing touches to the Mountain update that we’ve teased in our previous Steam posts. We’re really excited to share it with you.” The post included two images from the update.

Finally, Iron Gate update Valheim fans on the eagerly awaited Mistlands update.” Alongside the Mountain update, we’ve also been ramping up work on Mistlands. The phase of nailing down the core concept is done, and we know what kind of inhabitants we want the biome to have. This means we’re now working on a bunch of new build pieces and enemies, as well as defining more of the new mechanics we will be introducing (though we’d like to keep those secret for a while longer).”

The post also includes a concept image for a winged insect with anglerfish-like luminescent lures.

