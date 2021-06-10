‘Valheim’ Hearth and Home update has been delayed to Q3 2021

Iron Gate Studios has announced that Valheim‘s Hearth and Home update will now arrive in Q3 of this year.

In a new Steam Community blog post, the developer of the survival sandbox game revealed that new content will be released later on in the year. The post said: “As we’re sure lots of you suspected, we won’t be able to deliver four updates this year.

“Instead, we’re now planning to launch Hearth & Home in Q3 2021, and we’re temporarily taking down the roadmap whilst we make some changes. We are sorry it’s taken us so long to update you.”

Earlier this year, Iron Gate released a roadmap detailing content it plans on adding to the game, including the Hearth and Home update, another called Cult of the Wolf, and Voyage to the Mistlands.

As Hearth and Home has now been delayed, it’s likely the developer will not be sharing further details on the rest of its planned content for a while.

Iron Gate went on to say: “We weren’t prepared for such a large influx of players, and this highlighted a thousand new problems and bugs that needed to be fixed urgently.

“Our priority has been to make the current experience as stable as possible and this has meant new content has taken a backseat. To put it clearly; we haven’t been able to focus all of our resources on Hearth & Home until May.”

A new roadmap will be released and will be much smaller and focus mainly on the Mistlands updates directly after Hearth and Home is completed development.

In the post, the developer shared a first look at the new content with a series of in-game screenshots. Some new additions to Valheim include new build pieces such as Darkwood roofs and window hatches, new cooking station extensions like spice racks, a butcher table, and more.

Additionally, Iron Gate has also implemented a new food system that places more importance on boosting health and stamina, making food choices more interesting based on the player’s playstyle.

10 new recipes, including Eyescream, Shocklate smoothies and various wolf meats, will be added along with plantable onions for farming.

Valheim launched in Early Access in February and surpassed over 1million sales in less than 2 weeks, and then hit 6million players after a month.

