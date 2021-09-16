‘Valheim’ Hearth and Home update is out now

Iron Gate Studios have released the long-awaited Hearth and Home update for Valheim that updates building and eating.

Valheim was released last year to great success, and players have been eagerly awaiting the games first major update. This update arrived today with the release of Hearth And Home. The update changes a lot of the mechanics behind food, combat, and building. Iron Gate has released a post detailing the changes but notes that it could be considered spoilers for those wanting to go in fresh.

“The update’s name is Hearth & Home, which means that the cooking and the building got a bit of extra attention. For all the builders out there, we have added a whole bunch of new build pieces and furniture, ranging everywhere from sturdy shingle roofs to a mighty stone throne.”

Other additions include some originating in fan feedback. These include the ability to share map data with other Vikings, find seeds to plant more trees around the world, and a new item called the obliterator to get rid of unwanted items.

The full Valheim patch notes include the changes that have been made to weapons. All weapons have been rebalanced to be more viable as a main weapon choice. Weapons will also encourage more unique playstyles. The blocking system has also been changed. Players current maximum hp will now greatly affect their ability to block attacks. A new stagger bar has been added to show how long players can continue to block.

The changes to food are detailed as well:

* Food rebalance (Most food items now give mainly stamina or mainly health to make food choices more interesting)

* Food GUI overhauled to work better with the rebalanced food

* Over 10 new things to eat (Actually 12)

Several new building options have also been added, including dark wood building pieces, new furniture, and stacks that allow players to show off their treasure and resources.

