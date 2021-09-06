‘Valheim’ Hearth and Home update will rebalance all weapons

Valheim’s Hearth and Home update is scheduled for release on September 16 but before that, developer Iron Gate has given players a glimpse at how this latest upgrade will affect the in-game weapons.

According to the video, which can be watched in full below, while all weapons in game have been rebalanced for Valheim’s Heart and Home, a couple have received a more substantial tweaking.

“The two-headed axe now has a bit of a faster windup and increased stagger damage and cleaving capabilities,” explained the video. “Along with its fast knock-back alternative attack, this makes it a force to be reckoned with. It will remain fairly slow and heavy though, so to wield it, you’ll need to be tactical.”

They’ve also made some changes to the bow “to make it feel less overpowered. The draw speed has been adjusted, so you cannot draw the bow instantly even if you max out your bow skill. Drawing will still cost stamina but it will require less to keep the bow drawn, giving you more time to aim.”

This weapons update is the last in a series of spotlight videos about Valheim’s Hearth and Home. Previous editions have shown updates to shields, food and vomit. However Iron Gate has promised one more “slightly different video before the update is released” on September 16.

Valheim is currently in early access via Steam. According to Iron Gate, “feature-wise the game is about 75% complete and content-wise it is about 50% complete.”

Last month, it was reported that the game had sold over 7.9million copies since it was released earlier in the year.

In other news, Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s Top Gun expansion pack has been delayed to ensure it lines up with the Top Gun: Maverick movie’s release date. Both will now be released in May 2022.