‘Valheim’ Hearth & Home update delivers a “significant buff” to shields

Iron Gate has confirmed that the upcoming Valheim Hearth & Home will introduce changes to its shields with a brand new preview.

A new preview gameplay trailer from the developer posted yesterday (August 23) explains the new tweaks and changes coming to Valheim in the form of Shields and Blocking.

First, Iron Gate says that the tower shields will be getting a “significant buff” and compared to the other shields in the game, they’ll now have “a lot more knockback”. This change will make tower shields a good tank tool for better defensive gameplay.

The other change is to the buckler and will now let the player parry enemy attacks, while the regular round shields will “continue to be a balanced choice for the standard fighter.”

Iron Gate promises another new preview at the Hearth & Home update next week where it will provide a look at the latest food recipes.

Last week (August 17), it was confirmed that the blocking in the new Valheim update will be based on the player’s maximum health as well as the addition of a new stagger meter. Hearth & Home is also set to add many more ways to show off your accumulated gold by including treasure chests that can store your wealth.

Valheim‘s Hearth & Home update was delayed to Q3 2021 in June with the studio saying that “our priority has been to make the current experience as stable as possible and this has meant new content has taken a backseat”. It’s unclear when the update will arrive.

In other news, it looks like Rust is nerfing submarines, with a change to accuracy through an alteration to the aiming cone, and visible bubbles when a torpedo is fired, that may alert enemies to players’ location.