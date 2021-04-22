‘Valheim’ latest patch improves the game’s terrain system

Developer Iron Gate has revealed a new Valheim patch that will modify the game’s terrain system to reduce load times.

Iron Gate released the new patches notes on Steam and detailed all the new changes that will arrive with Patch 0.150.3.

The developer said: “The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother.

Advertisement

“Technically it’s a pretty big change but hopefully, you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behaviour changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications.”

The terrain modifications after the patch will also automatically use the new modification system. For existing areas where heavy editing has been made before the patch, Iron Gate has added a special console command called “optterrain” which converts all old terrain modifications in the nearby area to the new system.

Along with the new terrain system, Valheim’s latest patch has also fixed a Draugr spawn bug which used to allow them to spawn inside stones. Elsewhere, torches in certain locations should no longer support constructions, and the amount of stone required to ‘Raise’ the grown using the hoe has been lowered.

Various other minor fixes have also been patched such as a server list download bug and tweaks to the world loading.

Advertisement

In March, Iron Gate revealed that Valheim surpassed 6million units sold since its initial Early Access launch in February.