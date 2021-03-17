‘Valheim’ mods lets players explore and conquer Europe

A new Valheim mod released on NexusMods allows players to travel, explore and conquer an in-game rendition of Europe.

The Europe world map is built on two different mods, the Better Continents mod and the WorldGenOptions mod. Working together, these two mods enable users to create custom map shapes for players to explore.

Valheim’s world maps are normally procedurally-generated and built from a seed number, meaning every instance of the map is unique. This is a popular method of world-building in survival games, as it creates unique game instances with each new playthrough.

Advertisement

The likes of Minecraft, No Man’s Sky and The Binding of Isaac have all used procedural-generation to build worlds and levels.

Mod creator, ConflicX describes the mod as allowing Valheim players to: “Raid the shores of Europe, invade the UK and settle it or find Iceland after a long trek on the ocean!”

Players interested in installing the mod will need to follow the steps below:

Step One: Download Better Continents and WorldGenOptions, install both

Step Two: Download the Europe – World Save

Advertisement

Step Three: Extract the save file in Valheim’s save folder which should be: C:\Users\**\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\worlds.

At the beginning of March, Valheim had sold over five million copies since it launched at the start of February. The Viking-themed survival game allows groups of up to ten people to play together in a huge procedurally-generated world.

A recent player-made GTA V mod reduced the title’s loading screens by up to 70 per cent, prompting Rockstar to adopt the fix.

Rockstar released the fix in an update yesterday (March 16), but it is causing Xbox One consoles to crash while loading.