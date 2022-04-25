‘Valheim’ surpasses 10million copies sold and 500,000 player peak

Publisher Coffee Stain and developer Iron Gate Studio have announced that Valheim has reached 10million copies sold since its Early Access launch last year.

Alongside the 10million milestone, which was revealed today (April 25), Coffee Stain and Iron Gate also said in a statement that Valheim has reached an all-time player peak of 502,000 players on Steam. The game also currently has more than 293,000 reviews, with 95 per cent being positive.

“We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year flew by faster than we anticipated,” said Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studio.

Advertisement

“Our team has doubled since launch and knowing Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honours and humbles us at the same time. Our ambitions for the game have never been stronger and the development of Mistlands is well underway – we can’t wait to bring this new mysterious biome to the game.”

Following the release of Valheim‘s Mountains update in early March – which added new instanced dungeons and loot – players can also expect additional content to arrive this year, including a brand new biome to explore, new enemies and weapons.

“Seeing Valheim’s journey through its first year of Early Access and being by Iron Gate’s side has been an immense privilege,” added Albert Säfström, VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain. “The team is pouring all their development knowledge and love for the craft into the game, and it’s humbling to see the fruit of their work bring joy to millions around the world.”

In March, Coffee Stain donated £207,000 ($250,000) to several charities, including Save the Children and the Red Cross, for Ukraine relief following Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

In other news, Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2 for both PC and mobile devices.