‘Valorant’ job listings suggest Riot’s shooter is coming to console

Valorant has been a PC exclusive since launch, but recent job listings suggest it may be coming to consoles in the future.

Since launching in 2020 there’s been no publicised talk around the multiplayer shooter coming to consoles, but Riot Games could be exploring the possibility of Valorant expanding outside of its PC exclusivity according to job listings spotted on Hitmarket (via, VG247).

Both job listings specify Valorant as the game in question, and Riot is recruiting for a senior game designer for console as well as a console game design manager.

The game design manager’s responsibilities list working with team leads “to develop a vision for combat in Valorant on consoles,” whilst the senior game designer’s duties will include designing and refining “features, modes and systems to help bring console game products to market.”

Speculation around Riot Games’ products coming to consoles peaked when the developer announced a partnership with Microsoft during this year’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase. It was announced that five Riot Games titles including League of Legends, Valorant and Teamfight Tactics would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and users would unlock all Agents in Valorant as part of their subscription.

There was no official announcement that Valorant would be coming to consoles, but the new job listings seem to confirm an arrival at some point in the future.

In other Riot Games news, the developer has teamed up with Ubisoft to tackle toxicity in multiplayer games. The duo are looking to explore “artificial intelligence-based solutions” to combat harassment and toxic communications.

Elsewhere in gaming, Marvel’s Avengers designer Brian Waggoner has been removed as a studio spokesman for Crystal Dynamics after tweeting a series of offensive statements as far back as 2010.