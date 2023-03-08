‘Valorant’ launches Episode 6 Act 2 with powerful new agent Gekko

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 has been released today (March 8) and introduces Gekko, a new agent that can remotely plant or defuse a planted Spike bomb.

Developer Riot Games has shared that Gekko is designed as an initiator-class agent, meaning he is best suited to making the opening play in a firefight. Gekko’s four abilities are named after the “calamitous creatures” they use, and his general kit is largely damage-oriented.

His Q ability, Wingman, sends Wingman out to run toward the first enemy he sees to issue a concussive blast. However, Wingman can also be targeted at a Spike site to either plant or defuse an explosive, depending on whether Gekko is on the attacking or defending side.

Gekko’s E, Dizzy, is a floating orb that fires plasma at opponents, blinding anyone she hits.

The agent’s C ability, Mosh Pit, throws Mosh as a grenade, whose initial explosion is followed by a second blast after a short delay.

Finally, Gekko’s ultimate ability is Thrash. Gekko can “link with Thrash’s mind” to guide her across the map, before re-activating the ability to dash forward and explode.

For all abilities except Mosh, Gekko can get an extra charge of each ability if he goes to reclaim whichever creature he has thrown.

Elsewhere, Valorant‘s Episode 6 Act 2 also expands on 2020’s Oni cosmetic line, with new skins for the Bulldog, Vandal, Frenzy and Ares weapons along with a new Oni Katana.

Earlier in the year, Valorant revealed Lotus – the game’s ninth map, which is inspired by Indiana Jones and features three sites for players to fight over.

Last month, job listings revealed that Riot Games could be working on a Destiny-style shooter that is one of the studio’s next “big bets”.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft has made Rainbow Six Siege deliberately laggy for players trying to use a mouse setup on consoles.